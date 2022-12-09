Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,810 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,736,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,899,000 after purchasing an additional 234,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,531,000 after purchasing an additional 709,560 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.50.

