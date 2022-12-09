Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $413,000 Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in S. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 239.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 234.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,948,000 after buying an additional 4,145,054 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $184,096,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 24.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,529,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,989,000 after buying an additional 502,277 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.84.

SentinelOne Trading Up 9.1 %

NYSE:S opened at $15.24 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.40%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,698.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,698.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $176,051.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,120 shares of company stock valued at $648,176 over the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

