Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Unity Software by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,584,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after acquiring an additional 21,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Unity Software Trading Up 4.6 %

Unity Software stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $153.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.33 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 11,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $423,033.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 680,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,299,108.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 11,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $423,033.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 680,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,299,108.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $588,278.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 737,715 shares in the company, valued at $26,329,048.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,330 shares of company stock worth $2,434,524 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

