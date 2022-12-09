Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,604 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 645.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4,566.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MTH opened at $88.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.58. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.69. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

