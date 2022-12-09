Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Makes New $397,000 Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BL. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 458.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 292.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BL opened at $67.84 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.73 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the sale, the executive now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,932.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,953 shares of company stock worth $470,591 in the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BL shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

