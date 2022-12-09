Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 14,551 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,551 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Stellantis by 1,656.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stellantis by 1,165.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($22.11) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Nomura raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE:STLA opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $21.92.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

