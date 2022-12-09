Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 3,903 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 29.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 50.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,132,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,079,000 after acquiring an additional 380,524 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth $2,488,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 266.1% in the first quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 67,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 48,885 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 715.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,012,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 887,943 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth $395,000. 24.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE VET opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.22. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.29.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VET. TD Securities cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

