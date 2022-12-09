Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 4,494 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 39,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 934,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,729,000 after purchasing an additional 24,366 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,383,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,940,000 after purchasing an additional 211,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Price Performance

Shares of TX stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.02. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $50.36.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Featured Stories

