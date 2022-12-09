Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 1.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JKS opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.00. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -210.43 and a beta of 0.66.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.20). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JKS shares. HSBC started coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Roth Capital dropped their price target on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

