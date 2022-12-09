Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,761 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,888 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,972,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,417,000 after buying an additional 479,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,374,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,177,000 after buying an additional 185,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

