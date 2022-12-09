Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Splunk in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 74.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.22. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.37. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $150.79.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reduced their target price on Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Splunk to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.34.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

