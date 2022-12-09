Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 1,562 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1,141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $188,731.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $188,731.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,156.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $40,450.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at $581,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,805 in the last three months. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

Smartsheet stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.21. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

