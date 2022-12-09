Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 2,734 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $264,418,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $57,188,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,627,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,256,000 after purchasing an additional 844,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,263,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.71.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:FR opened at $49.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average is $49.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

