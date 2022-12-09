Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 2,778 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,028,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,495,000 after acquiring an additional 46,882 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Whirlpool by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,874,000 after acquiring an additional 22,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Whirlpool by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,894,000 after acquiring an additional 53,510 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,367,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,541,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $145.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.86. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.43 and a 1-year high of $245.44. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.