Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 303 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 11.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 8.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Fabrinet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,077.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,077.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.90.

Shares of FN opened at $130.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.42. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $134.37. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

