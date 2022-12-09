Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 3,244 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 192.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,150,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,707,000 after buying an additional 99,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $107.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day moving average is $101.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

