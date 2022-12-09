Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 3,431 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $126,793,000. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,469,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,758,000 after purchasing an additional 676,606 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 354,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 207,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,392,000 after purchasing an additional 183,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.88.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $110.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.77. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $133.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

