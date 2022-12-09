Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes $324,000 Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCEP. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.49.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

