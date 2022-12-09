Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes $324,000 Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 254.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at about $172,000.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $59.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.25.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.49.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.