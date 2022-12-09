Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes $334,000 Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,604 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 8.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MTH opened at $88.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.58. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.69. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.