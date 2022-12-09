Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes $338,000 Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at $6,811,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at $565,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 83,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 149,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $66.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.69. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $69.79.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $1.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.39%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on KOF. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
