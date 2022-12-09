Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,719 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vector Group were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vector Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vector Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vector Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vector Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 32,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vector Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Vector Group news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $160,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $1,762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 957,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,926,972.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $160,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 251,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,753 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

