Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Sells $1,691,300.00 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.13, for a total transaction of $1,691,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,343.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Veeva Systems Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of VEEV opened at $173.03 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 70.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,035,000 after acquiring an additional 119,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,905 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,805,000 after acquiring an additional 563,361 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,527,000 after acquiring an additional 951,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.
