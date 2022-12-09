VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $24,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 943.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of VeriSign to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,485,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,171,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,144 shares of company stock worth $630,991 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSN opened at $197.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.83. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

