Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 341,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,898 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRRM. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $14.52 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRRM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

