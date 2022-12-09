Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $54.62

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 54.62 ($0.67) and traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.88). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.85), with a volume of 52,114 shares trading hands.

Vianet Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.65. The company has a market cap of £20.02 million and a PE ratio of 6,950.00.

Insider Transactions at Vianet Group

In related news, insider Stella Panu purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £21,600 ($26,338.25).

About Vianet Group

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution for vending machines, self-service, and unattended retail markets; SmartVend, a vending management software system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

