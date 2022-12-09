VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Stock Position Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 358,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,152 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $23,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 312,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 78.7% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,208,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 333,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CFO opened at $67.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average is $66.12. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $61.66 and a 12 month high of $78.15.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.