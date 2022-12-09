Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 495.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $14,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 22,127 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 22,397 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

VIR stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIR. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $370,303.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,287,715.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,791.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,845,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,538,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $370,303.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,416,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,287,715.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,188 shares of company stock valued at $16,452,570 in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

