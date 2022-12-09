Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTPB. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,226,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,548 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gores Technology Partners II by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 173,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 904.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,004,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 904,092 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Gores Technology Partners II by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 402,453 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 185.2% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 855,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 555,486 shares during the last quarter. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

Gores Technology Partners II Price Performance

NASDAQ:GTPB opened at $9.99 on Friday. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

Gores Technology Partners II Profile

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.