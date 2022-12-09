Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 17,147 Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,034,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,497,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,015,000.

Get Broad Capital Acquisition alerts:

Broad Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BRACU opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

About Broad Capital Acquisition

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the general aviation and aerospace industry, and the unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility industries in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.