Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 17,269 Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $6,573,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,437,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 289,148 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,266,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 877,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,146,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Authentic Equity Acquisition alerts:

Authentic Equity Acquisition Price Performance

Authentic Equity Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

About Authentic Equity Acquisition

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the consumer in North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.