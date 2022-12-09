Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 20,508 PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFN. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFN opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $9.71.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

