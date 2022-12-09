Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Ahren Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Ahren Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Ahren Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $601,000.
Ahren Acquisition Price Performance
Ahren Acquisition stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.
Ahren Acquisition Profile
Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.
