Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEAC. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 140,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 2.3% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 360,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 46.9% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 412.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AEAC stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Company Profile

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the consumer in North America.

