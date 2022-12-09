Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 17,506 FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

