Virtu Financial LLC Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,795 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,038 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 16.9% during the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $63,237.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,222.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 3,882 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $63,237.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,222.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,731.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPH opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $991.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $237.63 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 26.92%.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.63%.

About Suburban Propane Partners

(Get Rating)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

Further Reading

