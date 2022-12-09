Virtu Financial LLC Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112,182 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter worth $464,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBS shares. TheStreet downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SBS opened at $10.74 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

