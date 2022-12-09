Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $159,000 Investment in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 245.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of KYN opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

