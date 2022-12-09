Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $160,000 Investment in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,240,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,226,000 after acquiring an additional 154,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,000,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,205,000 after purchasing an additional 498,690 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,497,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,256,000 after purchasing an additional 974,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 5,548,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,005,000 after purchasing an additional 186,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

