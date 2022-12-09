Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 433,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Camber Energy by 122.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 64,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35,390 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Camber Energy during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Camber Energy during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camber Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camber Energy alerts:

Camber Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEI opened at $0.09 on Friday. Camber Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.

About Camber Energy

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Kansas, Missouri; Louisiana; and Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its total estimated proved producing reserves consists of approximately 73,800 barrels of oil equivalent, including 48,400 barrels were crude oil and NGL reserves, and 152,400 thousand cubic feet were natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.