Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 17,506 FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 19.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $488,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

HERA opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

