Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Position in Counter Press Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CPAQU)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in Counter Press Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CPAQU – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Counter Press Acquisition were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Counter Press Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Counter Press Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,472,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Counter Press Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Counter Press Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Counter Press Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000.

CPAQU opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. Counter Press Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

Counter Press Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on businesses in the sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

