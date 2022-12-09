Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

NYSE AEO opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $27.59.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

