Virtu Financial LLC Sells 3,215 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,929,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $368,414,000 after buying an additional 335,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,359,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,038,000 after acquiring an additional 931,001 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,543,000 after acquiring an additional 72,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 91.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,512,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,173 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.