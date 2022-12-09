Virtu Financial LLC Takes $172,000 Position in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 433,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEI. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Camber Energy by 122.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 64,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35,390 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Camber Energy during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Camber Energy by 268.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 88,335 shares during the period. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camber Energy Stock Performance

Camber Energy stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Camber Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.98.

About Camber Energy

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Kansas, Missouri; Louisiana; and Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its total estimated proved producing reserves consists of approximately 73,800 barrels of oil equivalent, including 48,400 barrels were crude oil and NGL reserves, and 152,400 thousand cubic feet were natural gas reserves.

