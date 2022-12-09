Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Macerich by 450.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Macerich by 33.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 12,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAC opened at $12.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.06. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -174.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.55.

In other Macerich news, insider Ann C. Menard acquired 2,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,005.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,576.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $99,567.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,600.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann C. Menard bought 2,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,005.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,576.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

