Virtu Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,924 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 1.4% in the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 482,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,252,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 112,590 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 692,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PRPC opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

