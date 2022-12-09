Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,569 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Washington Federal by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,281,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,742,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,015,000 after purchasing an additional 91,946 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Washington Federal by 9.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,060,000 after buying an additional 183,238 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,251,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,579,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Washington Federal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,167,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,332,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Washington Federal Trading Up 1.6 %

Washington Federal stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.32%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Stories

