WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter worth $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $403,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,924.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $403,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at $921,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Price Performance

WD-40 stock opened at $167.92 on Friday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $145.16 and a 1 year high of $255.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.02. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of -0.21.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WDFC. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

