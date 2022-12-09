Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 58,152 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 358,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,152 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $23,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth $113,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period.

Shares of CFO stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.12. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $61.66 and a 52-week high of $78.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th.

